Various European outposts of Top Gear magazine host an event called GTCup at tracks on the Continent throughout the year. The Monza Grand Prix circuit welcomed this year's third GTCup over the weekend, as well as a very unwelcome crash. Instagram user Varryx caught video of a Porsche 911 GT2 RS plowing into a Pagani Huayra BC Coupe at Prima Variante, Monza's tricky first corner that comes at the end of an exceptionally long straight.

It would be funny to quote one of the Instagram commenters and say, "Gran Turismo passing didn't work in real life," but we don't know the setup. The Huayra BC didn't look in a hurry, and crossed from the outside of the track to the apex. It's possible the GT2 RS driver thought the Huayra BC driver would stick to the outside of the turn; in that case, even if the Porsche driver was coming in too hot, he might have avoided the Pagani. This is the same kind of bang-up that's snagged a few of the best Formula One drivers, especially at tracks like Monza and Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps. In spite of an impact hard enough to spring the Pagani's passenger door open and ruin the Porsche's front left, viewers said neither driver was injured.

Another commenter said the Huayra BC is Pagani's test car. If so, that would explain the Pirelli stickers and hood script when a different Instagram user caught the Huayra earlier in the day. Varryx got a shot of the GT2 RS under a tarp afterward, and it looks... sad.

Based on video YouTube user LV R4cing took of the GTCup's assembled supercars, we're submitting this crash as automotive version of the Buttered Toast Phenomenon: Somehow, among a large field of Porsches, Mustangs, Ferraris, GT-Rs, WRXs, and the Frangivento Asfani DieciDieci, the Porsche driver managed to hit the one car costing six times more than anything else there.