In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Senior Producer Chris McGraw. First, they talk about what they love and don't love about living with the Polestar-tuned Volvo XC90 T6. Then, they talk about how much they've enjoyed driving the all-electric Audi E-Tron. McGraw lets us know what it's like to eat and train like a Formula One driver for a month, and then we tell him which Toyota or Lexus SUV he should buy.
Autoblog Podcast #597
Rundown
- 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD R-Design
- 2019 Audi E-Tron
- Training like an Formula One driver
- Spend McGraw's Money
