Last year, Lincoln did a limited — just 80 — run of stretched Continentals with '60s-style suicide doors to mark the nameplate’s 80th anniversary. (The Continental launched in 1939 as a special project of Edsel Ford’s.) Those cars, officially the 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition, quickly sold out. That enthusiastic reaction prompted Lincoln to commit to a return engagement. As promised, Lincoln is back with a Coach Door Edition of the 2020 Lincoln Continental.

The essential elements are the same as last time. The sedans are based on the top-spec all-wheel-drive Black Label trim level and powered by the 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. They’re stretched six inches between the axles, and the longer rear doors are rear-hinged. The work again is being done by Cabot Coach Builders in Massachusetts.

The rear-hinged doors retain the Continental’s signature exterior door handles that are integrated into the beltline molding with electronic releases. Inside, a full-length center console divides the rear seats and incorporates a table, wireless device charging, audio and climate controls, and tablet/notebook computer holders. The doors each house a Lincoln-branded umbrella, and the door sills are illuminated.

Three exterior colors are offered: Chroma Crystal Blue, Infiniti Black and Pristine White Metallic, with the latter two available in a monochrome treatment. Inside, buyers have their choice of two themes: Alpine / Chalet or Jet Black / Thoroughbred.

A standard all-wheel-drive Black Label starts at $75,470 (before options), but the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition will start at $115,470 (plus destination fee). This year’s production run will be approximately 150 cars, and order books open today (Friday, Oct. 4) with deliveries scheduled for spring 2021.