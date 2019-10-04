Official

Lincoln opens the doors again to the Continental Coach Door Edition

Stretched sedan boasts '60s chic at an exclusive price

Oct 4th 2019 at 6:01AM
Last year, Lincoln did a limited — just 80 — run of stretched Continentals with '60s-style suicide doors to mark the nameplate’s 80th anniversary. (The Continental launched in 1939 as a special project of Edsel Ford’s.) Those cars, officially the 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition, quickly sold out. That enthusiastic reaction prompted Lincoln to commit to a return engagement. As promised, Lincoln is back with a Coach Door Edition of the 2020 Lincoln Continental.

The essential elements are the same as last time. The sedans are based on the top-spec all-wheel-drive Black Label trim level and powered by the 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. They’re stretched six inches between the axles, and the longer rear doors are rear-hinged. The work again is being done by Cabot Coach Builders in Massachusetts.

The rear-hinged doors retain the Continental’s signature exterior door handles that are integrated into the beltline molding with electronic releases. Inside, a full-length center console divides the rear seats and incorporates a table, wireless device charging, audio and climate controls, and tablet/notebook computer holders. The doors each house a Lincoln-branded umbrella, and the door sills are illuminated.

Three exterior colors are offered: Chroma Crystal Blue, Infiniti Black and Pristine White Metallic, with the latter two available in a monochrome treatment. Inside, buyers have their choice of two themes: Alpine / Chalet or Jet Black / Thoroughbred.

A standard all-wheel-drive Black Label starts at $75,470 (before options), but the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition will start at $115,470 (plus destination fee). This year’s production run will be approximately 150 cars, and order books open today (Friday, Oct. 4) with deliveries scheduled for spring 2021.

Lincoln Continental

Lincoln Continental
