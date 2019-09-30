Transform any bike into an electric bike with this smart motor

It'll change your biking experience

Sep 30th 2019 at 6:26PM

Transcript: Transform your manual bike into an electric bike. Rubbee X is an attachable smart motor that touches the rear tire of a bike to provide motor assistance. The quick release technology allows you to install and detach Rubbee with one hand. When going downhill the batteries can regenerate, giving the rider more juice to reach their destination. Rubbee has a top speed of 20 mph. When fully charged, Rubbee has a range of 30 miles.

