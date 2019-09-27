It hasn't even been a full year since Lexus showed the 2019 NX F Sport Black Line, but with the onset of the 2020 model year, another special is already on the way. Lexus is launching a second Black Line Edition on the NX, this time for the 300 model, and this time with bronze accents inside and out.

The NX 300 Black Line starts with the $3,720 Premium Package, which has blind spot monitor, autodimming heated side mirrors with reverse tilt, heated and ventilated front seats, the Lexus memory system, a power moonroof, LED daytime running lights and 18-inch five-spoke wheels. On this new special edition, the wheels are differentiated with bronze finishing.

Additionally, Lexus paints the normally plastic fender trim to match one of three exterior colors: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl or Matador Red Mica. Because it's still a Black Line, it has a black grille, a black grille surround, black fog lamp housing and black side mirrors. Inside, the black leather, black dashboard and black headliner are less of the story than is the new decorative bronze pageantry. Lexus used bronze stitching on the door trim, floor mats, center console, seats, and the key fobs.

The Black Line Special Edition is equipped with several modern tech features, including heated steering wheel, and a 10.3-inch infotainment display with Android Auto compatibility and Google Maps navigation. It also has parking assist and a power rear door with kick action.

The Black Line treatment can be ordered on front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive variants of the 2020 NX 300. It comes with a 235-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Including destination costs, the FWD version starts at $45,735, and the AWD version starts at $47,135. They will be available starting November 2019.