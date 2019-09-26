It's official, we'll see the fourth generation of the Honda Fit subcompact hatchback revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Press days are Oct. 23-24, so we'll see it on one of those days. It will be the only never-before-seen car reveal from Honda besides an updated version of the Japanese-market Freed, a tiny van based on the Fit.

Honda has only released a few details about the new Fit ahead of the show. It will again be available with gas-only or hybrid powertrains. The hybrid powertrain will now feature two electric motors, rather than the single one in the current model. No information about how those motors are being deployed was given. Like the current and past Fit models, the fuel tank is kept in the middle to allow for low load and rear passenger floors. This also means that the flip-up "Magic Seat" will remain a feature of the Fit. The new Fit is also getting a new badge.

Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of the next-generation Honda Fit. Those photos, shown above, point to a design a little closer to the second-generation car than the boxy current model. The vertical taillights appear to have been abandoned, and the nose looks pointier with bigger, cuter headlights. The interior also appears to be more mature and has a prominent center touchscreen.