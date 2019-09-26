Maserati has officially announced its product plans for the next couple of years, and the company is beginning to embrace electrification. It all starts next year with the 2020 Maserati Ghibli, which will receive a hybrid powertrain. Maserati didn't specify whether it would be the only powertrain, but we would expect that it will still offer some fully gas-powered engines such as the 424-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in the current model.

In the same year, we'll finally see Maserati's next sports car that the company has confirmed will have electric power. By all accounts, it should be the production version of the Alfieri concept that made its debut five years ago. Maserati also confirmed that the Alfieri will not replace the GranTurismo. Instead, the GranTurismo will be getting a new generation. Reports say the new GranTurismo will arrive in 2021.

Maserati will also add another crossover to its lineup. Reports say it will be smaller than the Levante. We should see it sometime in 2020, since early production tests will wrap up late that year and in early 2021. Maserati didn't say specifically if there will be an electrified version, but past reports would suggest at least a hybrid will be available.

Finally, Maserati mentioned that Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli will all continue on with some updates. Expect mild facelifts and powertrain updates to them over the next couple of years, rather than a major redesign. Maserati will also be developing more advanced driver assist systems, including a system similar in scope to Cadillac Super Cruise that will allow hands-free highway driving and lane changes.