The Maserati Gran Turismo will return for a second generation after all. The Italian automaker confirmed the on-again, off-again grand tourer as it presented its financial results to investors.

The Gran Turismo coupe and its convertible offshoot, the Gran Cabrio, were both included in the five-year plan parent company Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) presented in 2014. Their future began looking grim when they disappeared from the company's road map, according to Motor Authority. We know Maserati is busily working on another, more hardcore sports car inspired by the Alfieri concept, and odds are insiders worried releasing two similar models in the same price bracket would confuse buyers and torpedo both nameplates.

The latest from Maserati's Modena, Italy, headquarters is that development of the next Gran Turismo is back on track. Additional details about the car remain under wraps, but Maserati's presentation noted every car it releases beginning in 2020 will be offered with a battery-electric powertrain. The current, 12-year old Gran Turismo (pictured) has been V8-only for its entire career, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the eight-cylinder return as an alternative powertrain for buyers who don't want an EV. Maserati has previously made it clear that it won't commit to an all-electric future.

Maserati's product master plan pegs the next Gran Turismo's debut date at some point in 2021. Keep in mind the company isn't exactly known for timeliness. Even if we see the model during 2021, it's unlikely to appear in American showrooms until 2022 at the earliest. The Gran Cabrio will arrive the following year, so it will likely launch as a 2023 model. That means the current Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio will likely remain in the firm's lineup for two or three additional years.

The presentation reaffirms Maserati's commitment to finally becoming a full-line automaker. In 2020, it will give the Levante, the Ghibli, and the Quattroporte a mid-cycle refresh, and it will release the aforementioned production version of the Alfieri concept introduced way back in 2014. Then 2021 will bring a smaller SUV, and a convertible variant of the yet-unnamed Alfieri-inspired model. Finally, the Quattroporte and the Levante will be replaced in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Maserati will need to keep the Gran Turismo and the Alfieri in two distinctly separate segments. While it hasn't revealed how, it's not too far-fetched to imagine the Gran Turismo will arrive as a grand tourer aimed at the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and the BMW 8 Series, while the Alfieri-based model will be closer to the Porsche 911 and the Jaguar F-Type in spirit and performance.