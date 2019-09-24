Transcript: A non-slip flexible tool mat. Grypmat is a non-magnetic, non-slip tray for your tools. It's designed to grip to any surface up to a 70 degree angle. The flexible tool mat is made out of industrial strength silicon-polymer. It can withstand chemical spills and temperatures over 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Grypmat was created by an Air Force mechanic who was trying to keep his tools secure on curved surfaces. Grypmat comes in 3 sizes and starts at $39.99.

You can check it out here on Amazon.

