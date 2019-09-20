The state of Oregon once again has delivered a well-preserved truck or SUV. This 1993 Jeep Cherokee two-door with a five-speed manual transmission is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The exterior has been refinished, so it's not the time capsule museum piece it might initially seem to be, but dang it if it's not extremely cool. Those steel wheels, the new Goodyear tires, the new white paint and refreshed black trim just look terrific. Back in the day, this would've been a sparsely equipped base model that would've been mostly attractive to government entities (as in the state of Colorado that was originally this Cherokee's owner), but today there's a certain timeless charm about it. Fancier ones from this era, like this Cherokee Limited, are far more dated.

The Cherokee itself is powered by the familiar 4.0-"litre" inline-six engine that produced 190 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. This one has the aforementioned five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. As this is a base model, there are manual locks and mirrors, and crank windows. There's no carpet, either, so a good hose should be handle any muck or interior spills. It has just a hair under 100,000 on the odometer.

The Bring a Trailer auction runs until Sept. 26.