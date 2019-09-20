Auctions

This '93 Jeep Cherokee has two doors, five speeds and a whole lot of awesome

For auction on Bring a Trailer, its abundant charm outweighs its lack of equipment

Sep 20th 2019 at 2:30PM
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_15671762168495d565ef62
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_15671760518495d565ef629
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175953ef66e7dff9f98764da44
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_156717573395d565ef66e7d76
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175692f98764da82
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175527dff9f98764da106
  • 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175849495d565ef66e59

The state of Oregon once again has delivered a well-preserved truck or SUV. This 1993 Jeep Cherokee two-door with a five-speed manual transmission is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The exterior has been refinished, so it's not the time capsule museum piece it might initially seem to be, but dang it if it's not extremely cool. Those steel wheels, the new Goodyear tires, the new white paint and refreshed black trim just look terrific. Back in the day, this would've been a sparsely equipped base model that would've been mostly attractive to government entities (as in the state of Colorado that was originally this Cherokee's owner), but today there's a certain timeless charm about it. Fancier ones from this era, like this Cherokee Limited, are far more dated. 

The Cherokee itself is powered by the familiar 4.0-"litre" inline-six engine that produced 190 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. This one has the aforementioned five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. As this is a base model, there are manual locks and mirrors, and crank windows. There's no carpet, either, so a good hose should be handle any muck or interior spills. It has just a hair under 100,000 on the odometer. 

The Bring a Trailer auction runs until Sept. 26. 

Featured Gallery1993 Jeep Cherokee for sale on BaT
1993_jeep_cherokee_15671762168495d565ef62 1993_jeep_cherokee_15671760518495d565ef629 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175953ef66e7dff9f98764da44 1993_jeep_cherokee_156717573395d565ef66e7d76 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175692f98764da82 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175527dff9f98764da106 1993_jeep_cherokee_1567175849495d565ef66e59

Jeep Cherokee Information

Jeep Cherokee
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X