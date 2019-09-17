Official

2020 Honda Accord starts at $24,800, unchanged but for price increases

Sport model up by $385, rest of the lineup increases by $185

Sep 17th 2019 at 12:39PM
The tenth-generation Honda Civic arrived on station for the 2018 model year, so the only changes for the sedan going into 2020 are slight price increases. The entry-level LX with the 1.5-liter turbo starts at $23,870, or $24,800 after the mandatory $930 destination charge. That total represents a $185 bump compared to the original price for 2019; $150 comes from an MSRP increase, $35 from an increase in the destination charge that happened this year. The EX, EX-L, and Touring trims rise by the same $185. The Sport models see a more substantial jump of $385, from the least expensive Sport 1.5-liter with the six-speed manual to the Sport 2.0-Liter with the ten-speed automatic. A continuously variable transmission is the third shifting option.

The price list runs:

  • LX 1.5L Turbo, CVT - $24,800
  • Sport 1.5L Turbo, 6MT - $27,460
  • Sport 1.5L Turbo, CVT - $27,460
  • EX 1.5L Turbo, CVT - $28,700
  • EX-L 1.5L Turbo, CVT - $31,200
  • Sport 2.0L Turbo, 6MT - $31,990
  • Sport 2.0L Turbo, 10AT - $31,990
  • EX-L 2.0L Turbo, 10AT - $33,200
  • Touring 2.0L Turbo, 10AT - $37,030

The 1.5-liter four-cylinder produces 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo makes 252 hp and 273 lb.-ft. Honda Sensing is standard across the range, baking in driver safety tech such as collision mitigation braking system with pedestrian sensing, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow and traffic sign recognition. Sport trims can be ordered in two exclusive colors, either San Marino Red or Still Night Pearl.

Honda says it will announce pricing for the 2020 Accord Hybrid separately. For 2019, that model starts at $26,250 in E-CVT guise after the $930 destination fee. The rest of the 2020 lineup is being delivered to dealer lots as of now.

