Among vanlifers, it's popular to employ some form of Vincent Van Gogh's name for their custom creations. There's this Sprinter-based "Van-Go", a Chevy Van-based "Van-Gogh" in Canada, and a Vauxhall Movano Maxi Roof simply named "Vincent" traveling Europe. Now, Vanlife Customs of Denver, Colo., is putting another painterly camper in the mix with its Vincent Van-Go, built on a 148-inch Ford Transit Medium Roof. Commissioned for a traveling cyclist with a few dogs in tow, Vanlife Customs says the Van-Go "was designed to be the ultimate home base during long mountain biking adventures."

A cool, modern palette fills the interior with Baltic Birch walls and ceilings, and custom, fog-colored Formica cabinetry. The kitchenette consists of a two-burner propane stove, 85-liter refrigerator, and the stainless steel sink that converts into a countertop draws water with an electric pump and empties into a grey water system. A cassette toilet hides in one of those Baltic Birch cabinets. Air flow throughout is assured by the T-vent windows behind the kitchenette and the twin Maxxair fans in the van roof.

It's clear the owner demands a good night's sleep based on the inclusion of a fixed, full-width bed in the rear. A practical touch is the storage area beneath the bed, able to store a couple of mountain bikes and then some, and the comfort addition of an on-demand heated shower hung from one of the back doors.

The Vincent Van-Go isn't as capacious as Ford's Transit-based Big Nugget developed with Westfalia and recently unveiled at the Caravan Salon in Germany, but the Van-Go seems roomy enough for the good life on the road, and Vanlife Customs does beautiful work. Also, unlike the Nugget, you can buy a Van-Go here. Vanlife Customs didn't list a price for this customer-specific build, but a build on a 2017 Dodge Ram Promaster 159-inch runs $70,000.