The second trailer for the movie "Ford vs. Ferrari" just dropped, and ooooh, the movie that director James Mangold calls "Butch and Sundance in the world of racing" is looking good. We previously covered Entertainment Weekly's sneak peak into the film, and we've also included the first trailer, below, in case you missed it. The new trailer, above, focuses on Ford's motivation to get into the race, which was Enzo Ferrari backing out of a deal to sell his car company to Ford when Ferrari realized Ford wouldn't let him run Ferrari's racing department the way he wanted. And with Enzo's flair for final words, he apparently sent Ford emissary Lee Iacocca off with various insults of Ford's cars, factories and CEO.

The second trailer lays into the battles within Ford over the GT40 program, specifically the clashes of ego and temperament between Henry Ford II, GT40 impresario Carroll Shelby, star driver Ken Miles, and various Ford Motorsport functionaries. At one point, Henry Ford II mentions to Carroll Shelby that Ford Motor Company knows how to go to war, referring to the battle with Ferrari. Based on the trailer, the more pressing matter might have been getting everyone to stop waging war on everyone else.

The second trailer is below. The film, based on an original screenplay, stars Tracy Letts as Henry Ford II, Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, Christian Bale as Ken Miles, Caitriona Balfe as Mollie Miles, and Jon Bernthal as Lee Iacocca, and is due in theaters Nov. 15. If the movie ends up turning you off, though, you can hang out for the television series about the same events, to be based on A.J. Baime's book, "Go Like Hell."