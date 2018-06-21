Matt Damon is Carroll Shelby, with Christian Bale in Ford vs. Ferrari film

Right after we reported that one of the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40s is coming up for auction, word got round that its story will now be turned into a Hollywood movie. There will be an as-yet-untitled major motion picture that tells the story of Ford battling Ferrari in the 1960s, culminating in the Ford GT40's dramatic 1-2-3 finish in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The movie has lined up an all-star cast, with "Batman" and "American Psycho" actor Christian Bale tapped to play key GT40 developer, test driver and racer Ken Miles, and "Punisher" actor Jon Bernthal as Lee Iacocca. The plum role of Carroll Shelby is going to Matt Damon, last seen driving across the Red Planet in "The Martian" or down a flight of stairs in the "Bourne" film series. The film's director will be James Mangold, known from directing last year's "Logan."
Autoweek reports that the original screenplay was based on A.J. Baime's book "Go Like Hell," but there will be a different screenplay written from scratch. Originally, "Go Like Hell" was to be a different project starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.
Meanwhile, the book will reportedly be turned into a TV series produced by Peter Dinklage of "Game of Thrones."
And meanwhile some more, there are also competing Enzo Ferrari biopics in the works starring Robert De Niro and another starring Hugh Jackman that will also surely touch on the rivalry with Ford.
While there's no guarantee yet that the GT40 biopic will match Steve McQueen's "Le Mans," we're got high hopes. It's a great story worthy of all the attention it's getting.
Related Video:
The movie has lined up an all-star cast, with "Batman" and "American Psycho" actor Christian Bale tapped to play key GT40 developer, test driver and racer Ken Miles, and "Punisher" actor Jon Bernthal as Lee Iacocca. The plum role of Carroll Shelby is going to Matt Damon, last seen driving across the Red Planet in "The Martian" or down a flight of stairs in the "Bourne" film series. The film's director will be James Mangold, known from directing last year's "Logan."
Autoweek reports that the original screenplay was based on A.J. Baime's book "Go Like Hell," but there will be a different screenplay written from scratch. Originally, "Go Like Hell" was to be a different project starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.
Meanwhile, the book will reportedly be turned into a TV series produced by Peter Dinklage of "Game of Thrones."
And meanwhile some more, there are also competing Enzo Ferrari biopics in the works starring Robert De Niro and another starring Hugh Jackman that will also surely touch on the rivalry with Ford.
While there's no guarantee yet that the GT40 biopic will match Steve McQueen's "Le Mans," we're got high hopes. It's a great story worthy of all the attention it's getting.
Related Video: