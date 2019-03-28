2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI First Drive Review | A GTI with a trunk, almost

Initial impressions of the new GLI: yes, it does burnouts. ⁣😈 ⁣ #SmokeEmIfYouGotEm #VW #Volkswagen #GLI #JettaGLI #Mk7GLI #Burnout #FWD #NeedsAnExhaust #ISmellHankooks 📷: @redline_reviews

A post shared by Jason Cammisa (@jasoncammisa) on Mar 26, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT