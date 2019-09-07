Social media has no intention of going quietly into the weekend, with Facebook user "Cavallino Ramparte" leaking images of the Ferrari 812 Spider. Earlier reports said Ferrari had invited VIP owners to two preview events in early September, one for the open-top 812, one for the F8 Tributo Spider. This 812 pic appears to have been taken at the respective gathering, Ferrari Chat forum members posting that the Italian automaker showed both near the beginning of the week. Official pictures are rumored to come on Monday, but as far as we can tell at the moment, the 812 barely changes. The narrow opening over the driver's head is bounded by a thick header between the A-pillars on one side, and two buttresses behind the headrests on the other, akin to the racy buttresses from the SP1 and SP2 Monza limited-editions.

We're not sure how the roof mechanism works. Mining Ferrari Chat again, one member posted that the rear fascia has been redesigned and the trunk aperture is larger. Trunk space seemed to be the same as on the standard 812 Superfast, minus the missing rear shelf. Another poster who was at the event wrote, "The spider weighs 3527 lbs dry weight. vs 3362 for coupe," and on acceleration times for 0 to 124 miles per hour wrote, "I think it was 8.3s for the spider, whereas coupe is quoted at 7.9s." No one mentioned power changes, not that the 6.5-liter V12 with 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet needs any.

According to a third poster, the F8 Tributo employs the same convertible template as the 488 Spider, with longer louvers over the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that can be optioned in carbon fiber. Since Ferrari's been dancing this kind of V8 two-step since the 458 Italia, we don't expect any surprises design-wise. Whispers online say we'll be able to peruse all angles on Monday, when Ferrari's expected to release high-res press shots.