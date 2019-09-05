The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro was developed to climb mountains, but it also learned how to climb up in the Japanese firm's pricing chart. Buyers who take home the 2020 variant of the truck will pay considerably more than those who signed the dotted line on a 2019 model.
For the next model year, the Tacoma TRD Pro carries a base price of $45,080 after a mandatory $1,120 destination charge. Cars Direct points out that figure represents an increase of precisely $1,000 over the outgoing 2019 model. It corresponds to a truck with a six-speed stick, too. Factor in the optional automatic transmission, and the bill comes to $47,785.
If the thought of paying nearly $50,000 for a Tacoma makes your head spin, keep in mind most of its rivals are priced in the same ballpark. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon costs $47,040 when equipped with an automatic transmission, for example. And, for 2020, the trail-wise TRD Pro variant benefits from lighter wheels, redesigned Fox shocks, and a panoramic view monitor that gives drivers a 360-degree view of what's around them. One camera even shows what's under the truck.
Pricing for the rest of the Tacoma range stays relatively flat in spite of updates all across the board. Most variants are approximately $200 more expensive in 2020 and than in 2019, and they receive a new-look front end and grille, and a new infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. That's huge news for buyers seeking connectivity; Toyota doggedly resisted Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for years.
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma will reach showrooms across the United States in the coming weeks. It will join updated versions of the 4Runner and the Tundra, which are also more expensive for 2020.