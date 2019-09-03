Wendy Auger has used the vanity license plate "PB4WEGO" (pee before we go) for about 15 years, but on August 16, 2019, she received a letter from the state saying it was subject to a recall. Lucky for Auger, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu caught wind of the incident, stepped in, and saved the ornamental automotive joke.

Auger has four kids, and while they were growing up, she repeatedly used the better-safe-than-sorry warning, "pee before we go." It became a part of the family's routine, so Auger cleverly put it on her vanity plate. That was 15 years ago, and Auger has gone about her life with no issue until recently.

The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) mailed Auger a notice that gave her 10 days to remove and replace the "offensive" plate." According to the letter, the plate violated a law that restricted the use of verbiage related to "sexual or excretory acts or functions." Clearly, this would be an egregious application of the rule.

After hearing about the situation from a friend, Governor Sununu called the DMV and "strongly encouraged" them to fall back. They did, and Auger gets to keep her plate.