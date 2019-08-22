The Porsche Taycan, the all-electric sport sedan from Zuffenhausen, is coming soon. We’ve seen concepts and spy photos for years, all going back to the Mission E concept in 2015. Since then, we’ve gotten a real name, confirmation that a wagon variant will follow the sedan, and some brief hints at the Taycan’s performance and range. While we’ll have to wait another few weeks for the car’s September debut, we can share some details and official photos of the car’s interior.

The design is both futuristic and distinctly Porsche. The overall feel — the wide dash, upright and rounded instrument cluster and high, sloping center console — are all familiar. All the details and filler are much different than what you’ll find on other models, even recent ones like the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo or the refreshed Porsche Cayenne.

The instrument cluster’s outline is familiar, but this curved screen marks the first time a Porsche has used an all-digital display. Recent Porsche models have used a center-mounted analog tachometer flanked by two screens, but since the Taycan has no need for a tach, Porsche ditched it. The 16.8-inch screen itself is highly configurable, with four main layouts that offer multiple settings. Classic Mode is the most traditional layout, swapping out a tach for a digital power meter with other various readouts on each side. Map mode swaps the power meter for a digital map, while Full Map mode ditches almost all readouts besides speed and range for a large map. Finally Pure mode ditches nearly every readout except what’s absolutely vital. Think of it like Saab’s old Night Panel mode.

Three more digital displays can be found on the dash and center console. There’s the main infotainment display, a second and optional infotainment display on the passenger side as well as a display on the center console for all the HVAC controls. That last one has a portion that can be used as a touchpad to control various functions, swipe through menus and control the audio volume. It all looks quite nice, but it looks like it could easily gather fingerprints, and we’re always dubious about replacing physical buttons with touch controls. The three screens can be customized with various movable tiles. The passenger screen is more than a novelty, too. Passengers can change the radio, input map directions, dial phone numbers and more, all while the Taycan is in motion. The car uses the airbag sensor to determine if someone is in the passenger seat and won’t lockout controls for the far screen.

One note: the air vents cannot be adjusted or moved manually, just through the digital displays. There are two preset settings — focus and diffused — that will either blow air directly on you or around you in the cabin. You can manually direct the vents in the screen itself, but we didn’t get a chance to try it. It seems like a novelty, but Porsche says it helps make the car quieter.

Interior materials themselves are varied and colorful. Customers can option wood, metal or carbon-fiber trim pieces to accent a leather-free interior. Those that want the real stuff can still check that box, but Porsche is promoting its new Race-Tex material, a microfiber covering made of recycled fibers. The floor covering uses a material called Econyl that’s made from recycled materials that include plastic fishing nets. It’s all supposed to be more green and carbon friendly than other manufacturing methods.

We have more details on the car coming, but you’ll have to wait a few more weeks for the car’s full reveal.