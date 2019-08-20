The hotly-anticipated Porsche Taycan will make its public debut in less than a month, so official details about the battery-electric sedan are beginning to trickle out. Porsche announced some of the model's tech and connectivity features, while giving us our first look at its interior.

Technology is a big part of every modern Porsche, even the 911 is packed with it, and the Taycan is no exception. The Stuttgart-based company teamed up with Apple to make the Taycan the first mass-produced car with full Apple Music integration. Subscribers will be able to access more than 50 million songs by simply tapping the touchscreen a few times, or by summoning Siri. The service is made possible by the three-year internet plan Porsche will include with every Taycan, so even Apple Music subscribers will need to pay to stream after the car's fourth birthday. Apple CarPlay compatibility will be available, too, though it doesn't sound like Android Auto will be part of the package, and audiophiles will be able to order an optional Burmester surround sound system.

The dark, cropped photo released by Porsche confirms motorists familiar with recent additions to its range won't feel disoriented after sitting in the Taycan. Porsche's digital, driver-configurable instrument cluster occupies the space behind the steering wheel, though it looks wider than in the Panamera and in the newest 911. The center of the instrument cluster displays a gauge that shows whether the two motors are dispensing or recuperating power. It's also worth noting the controls for the traction control and adjustable suspension have migrated from the center console to a pod adjacent to the IP.

The center stack is dominated by a wide, high-resolution screen that runs the infotainment system. Porsche placed a Sport Chrono-style stopwatch on top of the dashboard to emphasize the 600-plus-horsepower Taycan's sporty side while creating a visual link between the battery-powered model and its gasoline-powered siblings. The image stops short of showing the area left of the steering wheel, where Porsche normally places the ignition barrel (or, more recently, the ignition switch). It's a tradition that dates to when the 24 Hours of Le Mans began with a standing start.

While Porsche doesn't want to give too much away, we expect official -- and unofficial -- details about the Taycan will continue to trickle out during the coming weeks. The sedan is scheduled to break cover the week of Labor Day, and it will arrive in showrooms during the 2020 model year. Pricing information will be released closer to its on-sale date.