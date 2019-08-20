We received spy photos of the Ford “Baby Bronco” yesterday, and they were rather enlightening, revealing details about the crossover’s suspension setup and tire size. There was one aspect of these shots we didn’t cover, though: the camouflage.

From afar, the camo used on this test car is like any other black-and-white eye maze. Get a little closer, though, and Ford has a neat surprise in store for us. Each of the little black circles contains a symbol for a specific outdoor activity. We count six different activities in total:

Camping

Hiking

Biking

Skiing

Mountain climbing

Canoeing

Ford is obviously dropping the hint that this little crossover is meant for folks who participate in outdoor activities like the ones pictured. That comes as no surprise, but this camouflage design is uniquely awesome in the world of camouflaged cars. Most manufacturers just use zebra stripes, black cladding or some other form of boring covers. Ford decided instead to theme this camouflage to the specific model it’s covering up. We're not sure it really makes sense to encourage people to look even closer at your camouflaged future vehicle, but hey, it's still awesome. Everybody should do it.

One note on the canoe drawing, though. It’s a pretty terrible canoe. Some of us are still convinced that it’s a drawing of an adult leaning over a baby.