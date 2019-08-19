We know the Porsche Taycan is going to be officially revealed on Sept. 4 this year, but it just released some pretty impressive endurance stats for us to chew on in the meantime. Porsche says a pre-production Taycan managed to cover 2,128.1 miles in a single 24-hour period on the Nardo high-speed test track. That’s a pretty bonkers number for an electric car, so let’s breakdown how Porsche did it.

The Taycan's average speed was between 121 and 133 mph when they were out on track. Its only stops were for charging and driver changes — six factory test drivers shared the duties over the 24-hour test. How was Porsche able to get enough charge into the battery pack fast enough to cover all those miles? Porsche says it used its 800-volt charging technology to fast-charge the Taycan. The charging station is sitting trackside, so they’re able to charge the car up right there on the track. What Porsche didn’t tell us was how long it sat charging each time they were forced to come in. The company has previously boasted that its charging times will be quicker than what Teslas are capable of with its Supercharger network, but the number of 800-volt charging stations will likely be a limiting factor. For now, all Porsche has said is that the Taycan will be capable of taking in 60 miles of charge in four minutes.

Doing some quick math, the Taycan managed to cover 88.67 mph on average. If the Taycan didn’t have to stop for charging at all, it would be capable of covering between 2,904 and 3,192 miles at the average speeds Porsche was reporting. That difference tells us approximately how long the Taycan was charging. We’ll make our prediction using the conservative estimate of approximately 2 miles per minute. The difference between a 24-hour period needing no time for charging and the actual distance covered in that time is about 776 miles. At two miles per minute, that means there’s about 388 minutes unaccounted for. This translates to just under 6.5 hours of charging time. That’s only an estimate — the actual charge time could have been shorter or longer. Obviously, a gasoline car would need to come in for gas pretty often at those speeds, but we’re just trying to get a handle on what the Taycan was up to on this particular run.

Temperatures during the test peaked at 107 degrees Fahrenheit. Porsche says the Taycan’s thermal management system was able to keep battery temperatures where they needed to be to run at those speeds and still keep everything cool enough to charge quickly. We’ll just assume that Porsche was pushing everything to the edge for this test. It previously showed off the car’s thermal capability with consecutive acceleration runs to 124 mph. It took the car from a stop and up to that speed 26 successive times, with each acceleration run under 10 seconds — there was no more than a 0.8-second difference between the slowest and fastest run, too.

All these statistics are impressive, and we’re really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a Taycan soon. Watch out in early September for all the details concerning the first electric Porsche.