2020 Hyundai Tucson changes colors, not much else

In our recent overview of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson detailing model-year changes, we called the compact crossover "Steady as bedrock." That characterization will apply to the 2020 Tucson as well, since Hyundai's made barely a change. Four colors get swapped out: Stellar Silver replacing Molten Silver, Magnetic Force replacing Coliseum Grey, Winter White replacing Dazzling White, and Cream White replacing White Pearl. The only other modification is leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob expanding availability down to the Sport trim.

For 2019, Hyundai quietly rearranged the engine and transmission mix and the standard equipment. The entry-level SE and Value trims are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 161 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. Above that, where there was once a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 175 hp and 195 lb-ft mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, there is now a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 181 hp and 175 lb-ft. shifting through a six-speed automatic. The 2.4-liter will power the SEL, Sport, Limited, and Ultimate trims.

Pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson lineup including the $1,095 destination charge is:

SE $24,445

Value: $25,895

SEL: $26,845

Sport: $28,945

Limited: $30,145

Night: $31,895

Ultimate: $32,795

Adding all-wheel drive to any trim adds $1,400 to the price. Standard safety equipment includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Helpful tech on the options menu includes a surround-view monitor, adaptive cruise control, and on the Sport, Limited, and Ultimate trims, a Qi wireless charging pad.