The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is getting more power, and we haven’t even driven it yet. Well, it’s not getting more power, but the final numbers are officially out, and they’re higher than what Lincoln promised at the initial reveal.

We were told at last year's L.A. Auto Show that the base 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 would make 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Lincoln's spec sheet shows it’s still going to make 400 horsepower, but the torque figure is now up to 415 pound-feet. We're looking at the same spec sheet, but a hat tip to CarBuzz for noticing the change first. The plug-in hybrid model has received an even larger bump to its ratings. Lincoln said it would be 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque combined, but it’s actually going to be 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. We were a bit slack-jawed at the numbers before, and this just takes it one step further.

Lincoln still isn’t quoting any acceleration numbers, but with this amount of power, something in the 4- to 5-second range seems likely for a 0-60 mph time. It’s a legitimate shot across the bow in the German SUV horsepower wars. That said, the Aviator persona comes across as much more muscle car-like than a performance SUV meant to tackle lap times like the AMGs and M car SUVs of the world.

We don’t know the all-electric range yet, but Lincoln did tell us the size of the battery pack and the electric motor’s output. Aviator PHEVs will be working with a 13.6 kWh battery pack and a 101-horsepower electric motor. There are two modes: One is called Preserve EV, and the other is called Pure EV. Preserve EV is able to charge the battery up to 75 percent using the engine while driving, whereas Pure EV is designed to keep the car in electric-only mode. You’ll get blue accents in the Lincoln star if you buy the plug-in hybrid, too.

Some cool headlight technology is coming to the Aviator in the form of optional adaptive pixel LED headlights. Lincoln says it’s capable of speed-dependent lighting, which adjusts the beam based on your speed. At fast speeds, Lincoln says more light is directed at the road, while driving at low speeds disperses it wider to cover more area directly in front of the vehicle.

We’ll be driving the new Aviator soon, so look out for our first drive impressions coming later this month.