You can now own a pet robot spider

We're not really sure why you'd want to, but it's available

Aug 8th 2019 at 7:15PM

Transcript: A pet robot spider. HEXA is a programmable 6-legged bot that follows simple commands. It’s designed to navigate terrain that is difficult for humans to explore. HEXA is programmable and uses a SDK program that’s considered simple for programmers and consumers. The user can input custom commands for HEXA to follow. Commands like write, bull fight, climb obstacles, dance, and more. The user can also control HEXA’s movement via smartphone app. The app lets users see what HEXA can see. Learn more at Vincross’s YouTube page and you can purchase the little bot here

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X