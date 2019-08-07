Fiat-Chrysler shooed the irritant Dodge Grand Caravan out of the product mix for cannibalizing Pacifica sales, then created the Voyager to lure minivan buyers who need an inexpensive minivan fix across the lot. The 2020 Voyager L and LX, which replace the entry-level Pacifica L and Pacifica LX, costs $250 less than the respective 2019 Pacifica models. Chrysler's held the line on the starter Pacifica pricing while revamping the trim arrangement. For 2020, the Pacifica Touring becomes the base retail Pacifica model, and the Touring Plus goes away. Cars Direct has found that the 2020 minivan in base Touring trim will cost $34,990 after a $1,495 destination fee. That's the same price as the 2019 Touring Plus.

Let's explain the trims before we get to the rest of the pricing, because it's a little funky. In 2019, the trim steps went Pacifica L, LX, fleet-only Touring, Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus, and Limited. Those first three iterations have become Voyagers L, LX, and LXi — the fleet-only 2019 Pacifica Touring has been replaced by the fleet-only 2020 Voyager LXi. So we'll recap the entire price lineup to make it clearer:

Voyager L, $28,480 ($250 less than the 2019 Pacifica L)

Voyager LX, $31,290 ($250 less than the 2019 Pacifica LX)

Voyager LXi (fleet), $34,490 ($500 less than the now-retired, fleet-only 2019 Pacifica Touring)

Pacifica Touring, $34,990 (Same price as the now-retired 2019 Pacifica Plus)

Pacifica Touring L, $38,240 ($50 less than in 2019)

Pacifica Touring L 35th Anniversary, $40,230 ($75 less than in 2019)

Pacifica Touring L Plus, $41,040 ($100 less than in 2019)

Pacifica Touring L Plus 35th Anniversary, $42,335 ($225 less than in 2019)

Pacifica Limited, $45,940 ($250 less than in 2019)

Pacifica Limited 35th Anniversary, $46,735 ($150 less than in 2019)

Now that Fiat-Chrysler's rationalized the offerings, the absence of advanced technology features on the Voyager trims won't surprise anyone. Voyager infotainment begins and ends with the seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen; the larger 8.4-inch screen is forbidden. The Voyager LXi becomes the fleet model, sparing the Pacifica nameplate that ignominy. Driver assistance tech in Voyagers will be limited to the cost-extra rear park assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic detection. Adaptive cruise control and autonomous braking aren't offered. If you want those, you have to shift up to the Pacifica Touring, which can add them with the $995 Advanced Safetytec Group. All Voyager and Pacifica models share the same sheetmetal and the same 287-horsepower Pentastar V6 and nine-speed transmission, though, with only the black door handles and badging to give the Voyager away.