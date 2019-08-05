Since their debut in 2001, the "Fast & Furious" movies have expanded to become one of Hollywood's big franchises. With eight feature films, a ninth just hitting theaters, and a tenth on the way, there's also a separate set of short films and even a planned television series in the works. In the latest installment, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," supporting characters Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) break off into their own feature to fight a common antagonist.

The franchise's total box office to date worldwide is $5.3 billion. "Hobbs & Shaw" raked in $180 million overseas, where it opened first, and another $61 million in its U.S. opening this past weekend. But according to Bloomberg, which researched all the movies of the franchise, the revenue isn’t the only staggering number.

Curious about how many punches Hobbs and Shaw have thrown since Hobbs' introduction in "Fast Five" and Shaw’s in "Fast & Furious 6"? A total of 43 for Hobbs between films five through eight, beating out Shaw quite significantly, who's only thrown 24.

How about the number of body slams? About 16 for Hobbs — which is fitting for a character played by "The Rock" — and three for Shaw.

Ever wondered how much it cost to make each movie? Bloomberg says the first film’s budget of $38 million pales in comparison to the eighth movie’s budget of $250 million.

And surprisingly, the first film of the franchise isn’t the only movie that exaggerated the number of gear shifts made during a single car’s driving scene, which made it seem like Brian O’Conner’s (played by the late Paul Walker) Mitsubishi Eclipse had more forward gears than a mountain bike. In both "2 Fast 2 Furious" and the third film, "Tokyo Drift," which tied for the most shots featuring gear shifting at 66 per film.

And "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth and last film prior to "Hobbs & Shaw" takes the title as the movie with the most explosions, racking up 16 without cars, and 18 with cars.

Head on over to Bloomberg to check out some other fun numbers from "The Fast & the Furious" franchise.