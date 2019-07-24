In May, EPA fuel-economy atings for the 2020 Hyundai Accent gave us advance notice of some of the changes in store for the carmaker's least expensive product. Engine output drops for the new model year, from 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque to 120 hp and 113 lb-ft, thanks to a new Smartstream 1.6-liter gas engine with dual-port injection. The transmission mix changes, too, the six-speed automatic replaced by a new CVT — which Hyundai calls an IVT, for Intelligent Variable Transmission. Hyundai has priced the entry-level SE trim with the manual gearbox at $15,195 before a $930 destination charge, for $16,125 total. That's $200 more than the 2019 Accent.

What you get for that money is better gas mileage. When paired with the CVT, gas mileage goes up from 28 city, 38 highway, and 32 combined on the 2019 Accent to 33 city, 41 highway, and 36 combined in 2020. When paired with the six-speed manual, combined mileage goes up by about two miles per gallon across the board, combined fuel economy now up to 34 mpg.

The same three trim levels carry over. The Accent SE with the CVT costs $17,225, a $300 bump over the 2019 model. The two top trims only come with the CVT, the SEL needing $18,275, which is $205 more than before, and the Limited priced at $20,230, an increase of $220. At the time of writing, Hyundai is offering $1,000 off all 2019 models for any buyers wishing to get in before prices go up.

Infotainment and safety features carry over. That means a 5-inch touchscreen standard, or an available 7-inch screen that bundles Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags are fitted to all trims, forward collision-avoidance assist comes on the Limited trim.