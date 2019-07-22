According to automotive journalist Greg Kable and Car News China, Saleen plans to tout a four-car lineup that includes the S1 supercar, an SUV, a microcar, and a limited return of the S7 LM. The S7 will reportedly make its triumphant return, again, with even more power, quicker speed off the line, and a higher top speed. Thus far, it is unclear how many will be produced.

Saleen has endured an up-and-down road in the past few years. Back in 2016, the company announced it would build an exclusive run of an improved S7 LM supercar with 1,000 horsepower. Then in 2017, Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation bought out the the American company and the S7 LM was again relaunched with 1,300 horsepower. The same year, Saleen unveiled the S1 supercar, which was a relaunched version the Henrik Fisker-designed Artega GT. Now, the company is gaining its footing and looking to expand beyond recycled vehicles.

At a recent event in China, Saleen showed off a plan with four different vehicles. The S7 LM still runs on the twin-turbocharged 7.0-liter V8 Ford Windsor engine, but it now reportedly makes 1,500 horsepower and 1,328 lb-ft of torque. Saleen claims it will be able to do zero to 62 mph in 2.2 seconds and has an estimated top speed of 298 mph. As with all 300-ish speed claims, take that with a grain of salt. The S1, which will reportedly be built in China, will boast 457 horsepower, 426 lb-ft of torque, a 3.5-second zero-to-62 sprint, and a 180-mph top speed.

Aligning with the current automotive trends, Saleen also introduced an SUV and an electric city car. The SUV, named the MAC, will run on an internal combustion engine that will make 400 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Production is estimated for the second half of 2020. The city car is called the Maimai, has an estimated range of up to 190 miles on a single charge, and is powered by electric motor that makes 107 horsepower.

We'll update as soon as we know more.