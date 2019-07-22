Lincoln is set to release its all-new three-row 2020 Aviator this summer. It will become the fifth SUV in Lincoln's lineup and the second-most expensive of the bunch, behind its Navigator big brother. One of the vehicle's stand-out features is the available Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview, which adjusts to the road using cameras and sensors. Lincoln detailed the modern tech in a new video seen above.

Selling vehicles in the luxury space requires various impressive characteristics, but above all, the most important might be the ride. Engineers design everything to maintain a comfortable experience, and today, the preparation for rough roads doesn't stop in the development and production facilities. Modern technology allows cars adapt to the surfaces they're driving on rather than applying a one-size-fits-all setup to all roads.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator will use Air Glide Suspension and Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview in attempts to provide the best ride possible. The Air Glide Suspension uses air springs instead of coil springs, and the air bladders will stiffen or soften based on the road conditions, driving speed, and drive mode.

The Adaptive Suspension uses 12 sensors placed throughout the vehicle to monitor all sorts of vehicle conditions. It collects information on body motion, steering, acceleration, and braking and adjusts accordingly. Lincoln says the system reads the road about 500 times per second and can change settings up to 100 times per second. For example, the Aviator will know when a pothole is incoming and will stiffen the shock absorber to reduce the harshness of the hit. Road Preview, which uses a built-in forward-facing camera near the rearview mirror, helps understand the road up to 50 feet ahead and aids in informing the adaptive suspension of incoming bumps between two to eight inches.

Buyers interested in the Aviator will be able to choose between two powertrains: a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 or a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 hybrid. The Standard model starts at $52,840, while the Black Label Grand Touring starts at $89,540. Look for the Aviator to pop up at dealerships soon.