The 2020 Toyota Supra is on sale today, folks. Yes, you can drive on down to your Toyota dealership today and buy one. Toyota says so, at least. Perhaps you read that with some exasperation, as the rollercoaster of a campaign that was the Supra rollout finally hits the ground. The car might even stay on sale for as long as the automotive industry has been talking about it. But there’s no need for speculation now. If a Supra is what you want, now is finally the time to snag one.

As a reminder, the first 1,500 out the door will be Launch Edition models, which cost $56,180. They’re going to be rare one day, so this would be the best choice for any kind of a collector searching for exclusivity. If you’ve been pining over one since it officially launched at the Detroit Auto Show this January, the normal (non-Launch Edition) models will be coming shortly after. A totally base Supra adds up to $50,920 before options. All of them come with the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power is a respectable 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota’s configurator has been up for quite some time now, so you can get over there and spec one just how you’d like. There aren’t many options, so pick your color and trim level, then call it a day. We know that we’ll be looking extra close on our next trip by the local Toyota dealer to see if they’re out. Let’s just hope there aren’t massive stickers with the words “Market Adjustment” on them. The first one sold at auction for $2.1 million, so it’s an aggressive start.