2020 Toyota Supra vs. 2020 BMW Z4 | Similar sports cars, different missions

That's a win-win for anyone who'd like to see sports cars survive. As it happens, I'm almost assuredly the first auto journalist to have tested production versions of the Toyota and BMW back-to-back: I drove a Z4 down from New York for the Supra's first media drive at Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia.



The Toyota Supra is back. But let's have some perspective, please. Nostalgia fuels our love for the last-generation car more than its sports car bona fides. Its price was outrageous for its time, and the resulting glacial sales actually killed off the once-booming Supra franchise (it sold a tenth of what its predecessor did). Since then, it's been lionized in popular films and video games, but when the 2020 Toyota GR Supra reaches showrooms on July 22, generations of fans will find a mature, Nürburgring-capable sports car, not the Tokyo-style street racer of yore.

Interior and exterior styling

In terms of styling Z4 leans conservative, an elegant evolution. The right color helps a lot. Meanwhile, the Toyota borrows what it can from the FT-1 concept that got Supra fans dreaming and drooling. But it's a heavily redacted version of that vastly larger concept, and not entirely successful. The Supra looks like an eight-tenths-scale supercar from some angles, a tiny coupe that's trying awfully hard to look imposing and exotic.



The Supra's swollen hips are a prominent design cue, but they forced another compromise: Toyota couldn't create the bulging form with a single steel stamping. So the two-piece fenders add yet another distracting cutline seam to a car that already has a surplus. The Supra is busy, yet youthful and provocative. But five years from now, the BMW will still be a BMW, and the Supra may not age as gracefully.









The Z4's biggest advantage is its luxurious interior. Every touch point and technology is better: Soft fragrant leather on seats, the fat-gripped steering wheel and shifter, BMW's dramatic, dual-screen Digital Cockpit and industry-leading head-up display. The Toyota's driver-centric cockpit is effective in its own way, but uses a previous version of the iDrive interface with a different UI and physical buttons instead of the capacitive touch-operated ones. To me, it just doesn't scream "$50,000 car". Powertrains and performance

In the interest of fairness, my particular Z4 was fighting with one hand and two cylinders behind its back: BMW calls it the Z4 sDrive 30i, but the confusing nameplate actually describes a 2.0-liter, turbocharged TwinPower four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and 295-pound feet of torque. Still, this is one of the world's slickest, most overachieving four-bangers. It hustles this 3,287-pound convertible from 0-60 mph in a BMW-tested 5.2 seconds, mated to the same paddle-shifted, eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that does its hyper-efficient thing in the Supra. While Toyota wouldn't confirm it, it seems a matter of time before America sees the more-affordable Supra with the same four-cylinder BMW engine offered in other markets. Budget-minded enthusiasts could perhaps expect a $43,000 base price.



The Toyota fires back a six-cylinder volley using BMW's own ammunition: The familiar 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, good for an estimated 4.1-second blast to 60 mph. And the Supra's uniquely aggressive exhaust tuning produced raucous burps and backfires that echoed off Summit Point's track walls, and the forested lanes of the Virginias.



BMW's own one-upmanship comes via the Z4 M40i, whose 382 horses and 369 pound-feet – from the M Division's heavily reworked version of the inline six – pips both the Supra and the 350-hp



But from my sources, I suspect the real reason is that BMW's haughty, pampered M Division wasn't about to share its newest and best handiwork with the likes of Toyota, just as the Supra doesn't get the M Sport model's torque-vectoring diff or BMW's new Digital Cockpit dual-screen IP/infotainment display. BMW estimates a 3.9-second 0-60 run for that Z4 M40i, besting the Supra by a few tenths. I've tested that barn-burning, M-massaged engine in the brilliant new 2020 M340i sedan, and its 382 on-paper horses feels like another corporate understatement.



As for that shared ZF transmission, it's pretty much impossible to screw up, and neither company has: Both the Toyota and BMW effortlessly blip through gears via their paddle shifters or in Drive modes. At Summit Point, I took to leaving the Supra in Drive, the better to concentrate on the tight and technical course, and the Toyota never once stumbled or got caught in the wrong gear. Dynamics

Instead of benchmarking and competing against each other, Toyota and BMW looked to the biggest dynamic target in sports cars: the mid-engine



Their virtual carbon-copy mechanicals are some blessing, including a chassis that Toyota says is more rigid than the Lexus



Both cars offer a range of driver-selectable settings via their rotary-knob iDrive controllers, including individualized settings for the steering, dampers, engine and transmission. Where the Toyota offers only Normal and Sport settings, BMW offers a wider spectrum, with an Eco mode and aggressive Sport Plus in addition to Comfort and Sport.



Ride and handling

The BMW's steering is a clear performance edge. The Z4's helm brings that signature German solidity and creamy sophistication that the Toyota can't match. Listen, I prefer a light-steering sports car to one with artificial heaviness, but that's not what's happening here: The Toyota's variable-assist and -ratio electric steering counts as a performance botch, period. That sensation was underlined by not only the BMW, but my street-and-track drive of the 2020



Weight is another mild disappointment; the Supra checks in at 3,397 pounds, 110 more than BMW's four-cylinder convertible. In six-cylinder guise, the BMW weighs 3,443 pounds, just 46 more than Toyota's coupe. Those caveats aside, the Supra is chock full of personality, and a blast to drive, though both sports cars could transmit more feedback from their front wheels.



With its wide stance, 50:50 weight balance and a lower center-of-gravity than the Toyota 86, the Supra is as tossable as a soggy tennis ball to a Golden Retriever. Like that ball, the Supra's quite happy to spin. As a caveat, I drove the BMW and Toyota back-to-back on public roads here, but couldn't (this being a Toyota event) lap the Z4 at Summit Point, though I recently tested the Z4 on track in California. The BMW can also be coaxed into lurid slides, but it prefers a steadier hand and a more precise line.



Not surprisingly, the luxurious BMW also shows a bit more bump isolation and suspension compliance. Chuck the Supra hard into a hot corner, and instead of understeering, it will slide with a dead-neutral attitude. Come in with a more-controlled entry speed, get back to throttle early on exit, and you can still churn the rear tires and execute a stylish drift. Michelin



As Toyota engineers intended, it takes idiocy or obliviousness to produce snap oversteer or a spin. In that vein, the Supra advances the trend of all modern sports cars and supercars: It's fun and approachable for the amateur, but not dumbed-down for an expert or even professional driver. Brembo brakes, including four-piston calipers and 13.7-inch ventilated rotors up front, were up to the all-day task at Summit Point. And the engine is a joy, despite giving up 47 horsepower to BMW's six-cylinder version. In modern BMW fashion, it barely feels like a turbocharged engine (aside from its low-range torque), with minimal lag and a torrent of linear thrust right up to redline.



The Supra, Z4, and the competition

It's natural and unavoidable to compare two sports cars that have so much in common, despite very different audiences: The typical BMW shopper seems unlikely to cross-shop a Toyota coupe. As such, for the Z4, the real rivals are the



Interestingly, the six-cylinder Toyota Supra is priced much like the four-cylinder Z4 (50,920, versus $50,695, respectively). That's big money for a Toyota, but it's fair for a modern sports car built on Bavarian bones. Start adding pricey BMW options, and that fairness becomes clearer. Where the 335-hp Supra 3.0 Premium comes virtually loaded at $54,920, my 255-hp Z4 sDrive 30i cost $63,845 with a slew of options. As for the 382-hp Z4 M40i, its $65,690 base price is nearly $16,000 above the Supra's, though still about $7,000 below a



