Lexus GXOR is a conceptual offering to the overlanding crowd

To the surprise of just about everyone, large numbers of overlanders have adopted the Lexus GX. The reasons for that are apparent after looking under the surface: Toyota reskinned the Land Cruiser Prado — a slightly smaller version of the venerable Land Cruiser, sold in overseas markets — to create the GX. The result is an intensely capable off-road platform decked out with a bouquet of luxury trimmings. In tribute to the GX's following, and as a way to celebrate the Toyota FJ Summit happening in Ouray, Colorado, right now, Lexus commissioned the GXOR concept. The initialism comes from the overlanding community, the "OR" standing for "offroad" on web sites and in photos and as a Twitter hashtag. This truck's so well equipped for trekking continents, however, that Lexus might have expanded the full meaning of GXOR to "Gone eXtremely Off Road."

The first move to up the rugged quotient is always wheels and tires. Lexus swapped the stock suspension for Icon Vehicle Dynamics shocks with remote reservoirs and a 2.5-inch lift, reinforcing the setup with billet control arms and delta joints. The wheels are 18-inch F-Sport units wrapped in 275/70 (33-inch) General Grabber X3s. When the inevitable hits come, CBI frame sliders and full underbody armor protect the chassis. When situations go all the way south, a Warn 9.5 XPS winch hides behind a custom CBI front bumper, Maxtrax recovery boards stand by on the Eezi-Awn K9 roof rack, and an Icom HAM radio is ready to call for recovery from locals or advice from an operator in Argentina. Other conveniences include a Safari snorkel, 50-inch Rigid light bar, and an Overland Solar 160-watt panel.

The cargo area's been turned into a larder and closet thanks to the National Luna fridge/freezer combo sitting atop the Goose Gear custom drawers. Since it appears the GXOR driver might never wish to return, there's more storage in Alu-boxes up top, and a Patriot Campers X1H trailer provides close gear support. The Patriot's a home on wheels, starting at about $52,000 U.S., packed with features like a remote-controlled, electronically-deployed tent, a twin-burner stove, gas hot water system and 40-gallon tank, and more drawers. But because even that's not enough, Lexus fitted the trailer with matching F-Sport wheels and a Redarc Tow-Pro brake controller.

If you're near Ouray, the GXOR will be on display and on the trails from now until Sunday, July 21. As a concept built with third-party aftermarket gear, there's little chance of seeing the GXOR for sale on a showroom floor. Sightings in Mongolia or the Kalahari, however, wouldn't surprise us in the least.