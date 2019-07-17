The latest Chevy Corvette Stingray, this time with an engine in the middle, is just about to be revealed. On the advent of this major Corvette milestone, we've had the car as a whole on our minds, which led us to the fascinating video above. It's called "Biography of a Sports Car," and it was a promotional video created by Chevrolet to showcase how the company developed the 1963 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray (yes, it was originally two words). The video was posted by King Rose Archives, which has a YouTube channel that can easily devour a car enthusiast's entire day with classic car footage.

Tthe Corvette video opens with a short history of sports and racing cars, and an overview of the C1 Corvette from 1953 to 1962. From there it switches over to the process of building prototype cars. It shows how the fiberglass panels are molded and the early frames are assembled, and even the seating and badging. And once the prototype featured in the film is finished, the video takes a moment to simply highlight the cars tearing around GM's proving grounds. Another fun aspect of this video for Corvette fans is the appearance of Mr. Corvette himself, Zora Arkus-Duntov. He spends some time talking with the test drivers to see what they liked about the Sting Ray over the past Corvettes.

So if you've got about 20 minutes, this is a great little time warp back to the early '60s when the Sting Ray was first launched.