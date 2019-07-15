The Stig takes Toyota Supra on Top Gear track

In America, the new season of "Top Gear" with Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness as presenters began last night, July 15, 2019. But in Europe, BBC Two has been airing the new season for weeks already, which means they've seen a segment on the new Toyota Supra. Fortunately, "Top Gear" posted more Supra content on YouTube for all to see, no matter your location.

"Top Gear" brought the Supra into the mix in episode 5, the last of season 27. After Paddy McGuinness spent some time with the car, The Stig took a turn on the "Top Gear" track for an "Extra Gear" segment. With a bit of finessing, the car turns in a time of 1:23.1.

Under the "Extra Gear" guise, the Stig drives are a bit more sterile, as there's no commentary and the video does not show where the car sits in the rankings board. However, based on the board we saw in the first episode, the Supra would sit below the Alpine A110 (122.9) and just above the Mercedes-AMG S63 (1:24.0). Its placement on the big board means the Zeno E10 S and Lexus LC500 are pushed down a slot.

For reference, The Stig is working with a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes a claimed 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. Check out the full lap above.