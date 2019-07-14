In this "Top Gear" clip, host Chris Harris and "Top Gear" magazine deputy editor Jack Rix talk about the Ferrari 488 Pista's record-setting lap time around the show's track. It sounds like Ferrari set itself up for success prior to the run, but despite the blistering lap time, Harris says he'd still prefer the McLaren 600LT over the 488 Pista. The host and his ink-stained colleague debate the pros and cons of each vehicle before then taking a stroll to the other end of the studio where they compare three Ferrari legends; a Challenge Stradale, a Scuderia and a Speciale. Harris is asked which of the four Ferraris would be his choice to drive home, and his answer might surprise you. "Top Gear" airs on BBC America Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.