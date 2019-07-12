"Top Gear" returns Sunday for Season 27 and the myth, the legend, the Stig is back as well. In this clip, the Stig cam shows us a unique perspective from the cockpit of a Ferrari 488 Pista. Not only do you get to hear all of the crazy sounds coming from the engine of the Ferrari, you get to watch the legend himself hit speeds of up to 148 mph on the track, masterfully navigate a few tricky turns, and just generally ooze cool, calm, badassery.

The sights and sounds have us excited for the new season of "Top Gear," airing on BBC America Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.