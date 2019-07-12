Mazda CX-5, Mazda6 and Mazda3 could stall due to software glitch

Mazda is recalling 262,220 vehicles due to a software error that could cause the engine to unexpectedly stall out. The recall affects 2018-2019 CX-5 crossovers, 2018-2019 Mazda6 sedans and 2019 Mazda3 models.

According to NHTSA recall No. 19V497000, which was filed June 27, a programming issue in the powertrain control module (PCM) on select Mazda vehicles could cause the engine to shut down. More specifically, "the software controlling the hydraulic valve clearance adjuster may operate improperly when transitioning from cylinder deactivation to full cylinder activation modes." This could potentially cause the intake valve rocker arm to come out of position and hit something else in the engine. If this occurs, the engine could misfire, the engine could lose power, and the Malfunction Indicator Light would be triggered.

The recall affects 143,004 2018 CX-5s, 81,236 2019 CX-5s, 18,295 2018 Mazda6s, 2,551 2019 Mazda6s, and 17,134 Mazda3s. Some cars from those model years received the improved software at the factory and won't be affected by the recall.

Although the first report of a related issue was chronicled in January 31, 2018, no injuries tied to the problems have been reported. Mazda is expected to start its recall on or before August 26, 2019, and will reprogram the PCM with improved hydraulic valve adjustment control programming for free. Contact Mazda at 1-800-222-5500, reference No. 3719F, for more information.