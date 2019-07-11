Transcript: The EB-5 has a foldable bike frame. It can fold three times to fit inside compact vehicles. The electric bike comes pre-assembled. It’s height adjustable for adults and teens. The EB-5 pro uses a 36v lithium ion battery and a 250w hub motor. It gets 15.5 miles of electric range on a single charge. The bike is currently $419.99 on Amazon.

