The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N is latest comer to the ultra-hot hatchback game, and it offers a lot. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 comes with up to 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque for under $30,000. It has bold spoilers and wings without going to Honda Civic Type R extremes. It even has some nice performance enhancements available such as adjustable suspension and an electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential.

But not all hot hatchbacks sound amazing. Take the Civic Type R for example; it's surprisingly quiet and chill for such an outlandish car. So how does the Veloster N fair? Well it has three exhaust settings. The normal mode is quiet and civilized, great for long highway drives or not waking up the neighbors. The Sport mode is pretty raucous, but the Sport+ mode raises the volume a bit more, and adds a bunch of crackles and bangs. We recorded it on the Sport+ mode so you can experience its immature exhaust setting, too. Enjoy!