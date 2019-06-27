2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody, Scat Pack Widebody get grip, go faster

You all knew this was coming. Dodge basically showed it to the public a few months ago. But it's finally official, the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and naturally aspirated Scat Pack Widebody are going into production.
Like the Challenger Widebody, the Charger version is defined by its, well, wide body, which is now standard on all Hellcats and an option on Scat Packs. The fender flares add a total of 3.5 inches of width. Dodge also tweaked the front and rear bumpers and added wider side skirts to help the flares blend into the body. The Hellcat gets a unique rear spoiler, whereas the Scat Pack sticks with the same one its scrawnier twin uses.
But the big advantage to this wide body is the fact Dodge can stick way more tire under the Charger. All Charger Widebody models get 11-inch-wide wheels with 305-mm tires at all four corners. Each version gets revised suspension, too. The Hellcat gets stiffer front springs, thicker front and rear anti-roll bars and retuned shocks. The Scat Pack gets a similar update, but without the thicker front anti-roll bars. Both cars also get six-piston front brake calipers from Brembo with two-piece rotors.
All these handling upgrades mean the Charger is an even more impressive track machine. Dodge says the Hellcat now pulls 0.96g on a skid pad, and the Scat Pack Widebody does a little better at 0.98g. The Hellcat has also improved its lap time of Chrysler's 2.1-mile test course by 2.1 seconds, and the Scat Pack improved by 1.3 seconds. Both cars are also still fast in a straight line, with Dodge saying the Hellcat will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds on the way to a 10.96 quarter-mile time. Which, Dodge proclaims, makes it the world's most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan. The Scat Pack Widebody will hit 60 in 4.3 seconds on the way to a 12.4-second quarter-mile.