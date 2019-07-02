This might be the ultimate logging truck

The cabin rotates a full 300°

Jul 2nd 2019 at 6:34PM

Transcript: The ultimate logging trucks. The LOGO series of vehicles from Doll Fahrzeugbau are made to haul long, heavy timber. Doll's trucks are both trailers and machines. They're designed for timber picking, loading, and transporting. The system involves a truck cabin that rotates a full 300 degrees. Allowing the operator to stay in the truck during use. A hydraulic barrier in the bed of the truck keeps stacks of timber from falling off. This barrier can contract and expand to fit more logs. 

