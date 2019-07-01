Check out this wacky waving cattle-herding arm-flailing robot

Introducing R2DMoo

Jul 1st 2019 at 6:13PM

Transcript: This beefy metal robot waves its arms to herd cattle. R2DMoo by Cargill is a remote-controlled robot used for cattle herding. Designed to eliminate the safety issues faced by herders. Herders can get kicked or run over while herding. This bot hopes to make it safer to face a three-quarter-ton bovine. The bot holds two plastic bags and waves its arms. It also yells, "Hey! Hey! Hey! Come on. Let's move it." A cattle herder just needs to follow behind the robot as it moves the cows and bulls.

