McLaren's kiddie 720S has butterfly doors and can play movies

Power Wheels

There's an inherent problem with car-related kids toys: The adults buying them want to play with them too, especially if it's as cool as a miniature 720S . Luckily, McLaren might have found a way to mitigate this issue with its newest ride-on. While the toy is aimed at toddlers, it is equipped with remote controls, perfect for child and grown-up to share play time.This 720S might be the most advanced and most accurately replicatedride-on ever. It will be offered in several real McLaren colors, including Azores Orange, Belize Blue, Lantana Purple, Onyx Black, Mauvine Blue, Silica White, Saros Grey, and the famous Papaya Spark . The toy also has carbon-like plastics (we're kinda surprised McLaren didn't go over-the-top and opt for real carbon fiber), fake exhaust tips, five-point star wheels, and functioning lights. Plus, McLaren designed the toy to have functioning dihedral doors. Because every 3-,4-,5-, or 6-year-old deserves to flex on the entire neighborhood.Following up McLaren's 2016 release of the kids P1 , the mini car has a key, a real accelerator pedal and engine noises, but it gets its motivation from an electric powertrain. Parents can play driving instructor with complete control over the car through a remote.Inside, the car has an infotainment system that can play music or even a movie. A small playlist of songs is pre-programmed into the car, and the videos can be accessed by plugging in a USB or an SD card.The McLaren 720S ride-on will set parents back about $400 and they can be ordered now.