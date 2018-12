slide-7489783 Image Credit: McLaren Check out our colorful convertibles McLaren has announced that it's now taking orders for the 720S Spider. And, naturally, it has launched the configuration website for the model so you can tell McLaren exactly how you'd like your new convertible supercar. None of us can afford the car's base price of $315,000, but that doesn't mean we can't have fun imagining our perfect McLaren. So check out our 720S Spider builds, and be sure to waste some time yourself on the configurator.

slide-7489785 Image Credit: McLaren Senior Editor Alex Kierstein A McLaren, in my mind, has to be orange. And the standard McLaren Orange looks great, so we’ll stick with that on this base 720S. Carbon fiber accents on the exterior draw too much attention, in my mind, to the less comely aspects of the design, but it’s nice inside to be reminded of the stuff that makes up so much of the car. I fit the race buckets because I drove a 650S Spider with similar seats, and they were supremely comfortable and supportive. Outside of that, there aren’t a lot of extras — a 360-view camera because you need all the help you can get not scratching these things, the telemetry package, and floor mats. Overall, it’s flashy, but fits the car — and this is exactly what I’d want.

slide-7489901 Image Credit: McLaren Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore I went with a neo-Miami Vice theme. A silica white exotic sports car punched up with thin, 10-spoke stealth wheels is cool. In keeping with this vibe, I opted for the jet black interior, which accentuates the cockpit feel. Everything else I selected was understated, like carbon-fiber or body-colored exterior pieces and stainless steel exhaust. Right off the top, I took the Performance model, though I layered on such frivolities as the 12-speaker audio system and the three-camera laptime telemetry. I’d be set for cruising South Beach or laps at Homestead.

slide-7489784 Image Credit: McLaren Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale I've been enamored with the idea of a purple McLaren ever since our short-term 720S coupe arrived at our office in Quartz . But I wanted it in a more purple-y purple. Enter Mauvine Blue, which, despite the name, appears to be the most purple color on offer. I also picked the twin-spoke lightweight wheels in black with diamond-cut accents to match the black trim on the rest of the car. I specifically avoided the carbon fiber accents because I would want to drive this as much as possible, and I figure rock chips and scratches in paint are probably easier to fix than the same in carbon fiber epoxy. I picked the sports exhaust to make the McLaren, along with an almond white interior and electrochromic roof for a light and airy interior. I went with power seats and steering wheel for comfort and convenience, the 12-speaker sound system, and skipped telemetry stuff because I'm in this car for a good time, not a fast time.

slide-7489788 Image Credit: McLaren Assistant Editor Zac Palmer I absolutely had to go with orange for my 720S Spider. Being a Syracuse University alumnus and not ordering my theoretical McLaren in orange would be a sad choice indeed. Plus, a bright orange supercar sounds like a smile machine for onlookers if there ever was one. Mclaren’s interior color options are somewhat lacking (mine is all black) if you don’t go the full MSO route for the Performance trim, which is the one I chose. I went with this and the Track Pack because this thing would be spending a huge amount of its life on a racetrack. The more track-ready from the factory, the better for my 200-plus mph drop-top. There weren’t many other things I added beyond a few carbon fiber bits on the exterior like a diffuser and air intakes. The Performance trim adds a bunch of carbon fiber parts on its own, so I didn’t feel the need to tack on much more. For wheels I chose the light finish “Super-Lightweight” option. Then I wrapped those with the more track-ready Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber, and had the calipers painted in a contrasting blue. I’m sure the car is unflappable on track without all the extra options, but why not tack them on if that’s going to be the car’s purpose anyway?