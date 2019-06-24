This remote controlled car defies gravity

Transcript: The Force1 RC car can race on walls, ceilings or glass. The cars have bright LED headlights and glow in the dark. Multi-channel controllers let you race multiple RC cars at once. It also has stunt rotation. Currently $25.49 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.