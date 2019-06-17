This rechargeable safety light doubles as a road flare

Transcript: This LED disc light by Vingtank would make for a good roadside emergency flare. It's waterproof and doesn't need batteries. It provides over 100 yards of visibility during the day and over 980 yards at night. The magnetic base allows it to be stuck to a car or any other metallic surface. The price is currently $19.99 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
