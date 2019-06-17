24 Hours of Le Mans Mega Gallery | Toyota wins again

slide-7596564
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez and The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso on the grid, on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: (L to R): The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso and the #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez in action at the start of the race on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso in action at the start of the race on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Ligier JSP217 Gibson of Austrian's driver Rene Binder compete during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 15, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 of Swiss' driver Sebastien Buemi compete during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 15, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Aston Martin Vantage WEC Austria's driver Mathias Lauda compete during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 15, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- US' driver Gustavo Menezes drives his Rebellion R13 Gibson LMP1 during the 87th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, in Le Mans, northwestern France, on June 15, 2019. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- British's driver Mike Conway (R) steers his Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 ahead of Portugal's driver Pedro Lamy (L) steering his Aston Martin Vantage WEC during the 87th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, in Le Mans, northwestern France, on June 15, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Porsche 911 RSR WEC Danemark driven by French driver Kevin Estre takes the start on June 15 2019 at Le Mans, northwestern France, during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Danemark's driver Nicki Thim drives his Aston Martin Vantage AMR WEC during the 87th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, in Le Mans, northwestern France, on June 15, 2019. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- (From R) Argentine's driver Jose Maria Lopez on his Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 N°7 fight for the lead with his teammate Japanese's driver Kazuki Nakajima on his Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 N°8 during the 87th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, in Le Mans, northwestern France, on June 15, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The Inter Europol Competition Ligier of Jakub Smiechowski, Jamie Winslow and Nigel Moore drives during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi takes a relay on his Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 N°8, during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race, at Le Mans northwestern France, on June 15, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: The AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Davide Rigon, Sam Bird and Miguel Molina comes in for a pitstop during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez makes a pit stop during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon drives during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: The Porsche GT Team 911 RSR of Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor drives down the pitlane during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez in action during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: The Inter Europol Competition Ligier of Jakub Smiechowski, Jamie Winslow and Nigel Moore comes in for a pitstop during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: Antonio Felix da Costa (POR) / Augusto Farfus (BRA) / Bruno Spengler (CDN) #82 BMW Team MTEK, BMW M8 GTE in action as the sun sets during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez in action during the race on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The Corvette Racing C7.R of Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia and Mike Rockenfeller drives during warm up for the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK GT of Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, and Jonathan Bomarito in action during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #94 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR of Mathieu Jaminet, Sven Muller, and Dennis Olsen in action during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #69 Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, and Scott Dixon in action during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez makes a pit stop during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- France Le Mans 24h Auto Racing
- The Rebellion R13 No3 of the Rebellion Racing Team driven by Thomas Laurent of France, Nathanael Berthon of France and Gustavo Menezes of The United States speeds by in the early morning of the 87th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
- Image Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alons in action during the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: (L to R): The #08 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso and the #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez in action at the start of the race during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 15, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by James Moy Photography/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: James Moy Photography via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Belgian's drive Stoffel Vandoorne steers on his BR Engineering BR1 AER LMP1 N°11, during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race, at Le Mans northwestern France, on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Francois MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER via Getty Images
- France Le Mans 24h Auto Racing
- Mechanics work on the Toyota TS050 Hybrid No8 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team driven by Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Fernando Alonso of Spain during a stop in the pits during the 87th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
- Image Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Japanese's driver Kazuki Nakajima steers on his Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 N°8, during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race, at Le Mans northwestern France, on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Francois MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Japan's driver Kamui Kobayashi competes June 16, 2019 during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 15, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Japan's driver Kamui Kobayashi competes June 16, 2019 during the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 15, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Kazuki Nakajima takes the flag in his Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid to secure the win for himself and co-drivers Fernando Alonso and Sebastien Buemi during the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 of Japanese's driver Kazuki Nakajima (bottom) Spain's driver Fernando Alonso (R) and Switzerland's driver Sebastien Buemi celebrates after winning in the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 16, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: The Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima celebrate winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
- AUTO-FRA-24H-ENDURANCE
- (From L) Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 team Gazoo Racing President Shiegeki Tomoyama, Spain's driver Fernando Alonso, Swiss' driver Sebastien Buemi and Japanese's driver Kazuki Nakajima holds the trophies on podium after the 87th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race on June 16, 2019, at Le Mans northwestern France. (Photo by Jean-Francois MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER via Getty Images
- 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
- LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: (L-R) The Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima celebrate winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16, 2019 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)
- Image Credit: Ker Robertson via Getty Images
Toyota Gazoo Racing just took its second one-two finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second straight year, and it was another dominant performance. As the only factory-backed cars in the top-tier LMP1 class, Toyota was expected to beat the rest of the field with ease. However, a tire puncture and pitstop shenanigans in the final hour ended up causing more drama than was necessary for the No. 7 Toyota that was leading for the majority of the race. That allowed the No. 8 Toyota to snag first place near the end, making Fernando Alonso, Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima the winners.
The No. 51 Ferrari 488 GTE took home the class win in GTE Pro, and the No. 85 Ford GT nabbed the win for the GTE Am class. Ford will be happy to see the GT go out on top at Le Mans, as the company already announced that this is the last 24 Hours of Le Mans it's backing in the Ford GT program. We compiled a gallery of best hits above, so enjoy the photography from Circuit de la Sarthe in France.
