Fisker teases electric crossover again and a high-vis turn signal

Elon Musk turns to Twitter when it's time to spread the Tesla news. Henrik Fisker perfers Facebook. The Danish-American designer took to FB once more to tease his coming electric crossover, this time showing a slice of the rear three-quarter. The feature he wants to highlight is the turn signal set into the D-pillar, which "will provide extra safety when you change lanes."



There are a fair few other details to glean as well. Starting from the top, a sunroof opening appears mounted quite a bit rearward. The aperture appears small in view of Fisker promising us that pressing a button will open the roof to create "an extended open-air atmosphere;" so we expect there's another opening over the front seats. The belt line catches the eye; we'll see what it does for rear three-quarter visibility from the driver's seat. The pop-out door handles look to be illuminated by thin LED strips, and more such strips look to define the CHMSL on the tailgate spoiler and taillights. And note the curve of that seriously punched-out rear fender, designed to fit the optional 22-inch wheel.



Fisker says the full-on reveal comes this December. From that point, it'll be around an 18-month wait for the production version, planned for the latter half of 2021. Many headlining features have been promised, from the "vastly spacious" and "innovative interior with new utility features," the "captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars," and an as-yet-unidentified "new radical feature."



Beyond the teasers, what we're expecting is a 300-mile range from a lithium-ion battery pack of at least 80 kWh, a single electric motor standard, two when optioned with all-wheel drive, and a price of under $40,000 to start.



The electric mover will be one of three affordable EVs coming from Fisker gathered under the $129,000 EMotion flagship electric sedan. Expect more teasers before December.