Gemballa says it's going to make a supercar

Some of Gemballa's creations may already take fast Porsches into supercar territory, but its latest project is different. Gemballa intends to make a supercar of its own, separate from any Porsche it's made thus far.
We get one teaser image of what appears to be a computer rendering of a possible design. Whether or not the Gemballa supercar ends up resembling this is impossible to know, but at least it's something to go on. Details and goals for the supercar are scarce. Gemballa owner Steffen Korbach says the company is "planning a thoroughbred super sports car with a unique, aggressive design and engine power considerably over 800 horsepower."
A car with that much power is a lofty goal, but Gemballa has reached those figures before when tuning Porsches. A recent creation based on the 911 Turbo and Turbo S called the GTR 8XX EVO-R Biturbo makes 818 horsepower and 810 pound-feet of torque. Another bit we can take away from the rendering is that it's probably a mid-engine design, which isn't surprising at all.
Beyond the power number, we're told to expect something uncompromising, radical, pure and luxurious. That's cool and all, but every other supercar in the world gets described with those words, too. Gemballa says it's in the funding stages, and needs further financing to keep the project moving forward. The company says its first designs will be shown to select clients soon, and that we should see a prototype in 2020. Production is planned for 2022, pending everything going as planned. And we all know that everything goes exactly to plan when a company decides to produce its first standalone car.
If we were to speculate on the powertrain, something from Porsche seems a likely outcome considering the company's close relationship to the brand and that Gemballa is a German tuner. As of now there are no discussions of electrification, meaning we're probably looking at a more traditional supercar.
